Virginia Weather: Wintry conditions cause school delays, closings — check full list of schools affected

Widespread school delays and closings were in effect across parts of Virginia on Monday, 8 December, as a significant winter weather system moved through the region.

Virginia weather The forecast predicted a combination of an upper-level disturbance and a weak coastal low would generate light to moderate snowfall, with localized heavy bands.

The snow began near or shortly before sunrise west of the Blue Ridge and spread eastward, continuing through most of the daylight hours.

Across most central areas of the state, total snowfall accumulations were generally expected to range between two and four inches.

Cold air was anticipated to move in and thicken throughout the atmosphere, setting the stage for these accumulations.

However, regional variability was noted. Similar to an earlier Friday storm, the northern tip of the state, particularly in counties west of Washington DC, was expected to receive less snow and could potentially miss the storm entirely.

Conversely, the southern rim of counties in the Southwest corner and Southside areas were forecast to see highly variable totals, ranging from very little accumulation up to a couple of inches.

Most locations between these northern and southern fringe areas were expected to see a consistent two to three inches of snow.

Here's a list of school closings and delays for 8 December 2025, according to WSLS. All TAP Head Start Child Care Centers Closed

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Closed

Amherst County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1

Appomattox County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 3

Averett University Closed

Bath County Public Schools 2 Hours Late