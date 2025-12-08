Virginia Weather: Wintry conditions cause school delays, closings — check full list of schools affected

The forecast predicted a combination of an upper-level disturbance and a weak coastal low would generate light to moderate snowfall, with localized heavy bands.

Updated8 Dec 2025, 07:37 PM IST
The snow began near or shortly before sunrise west of the Blue Ridge and spread eastward, continuing through most of the daylight hours. Photo: X
Widespread school delays and closings were in effect across parts of Virginia on Monday, 8 December, as a significant winter weather system moved through the region.

Virginia weather

The snow began near or shortly before sunrise west of the Blue Ridge and spread eastward, continuing through most of the daylight hours.

Across most central areas of the state, total snowfall accumulations were generally expected to range between two and four inches.

Cold air was anticipated to move in and thicken throughout the atmosphere, setting the stage for these accumulations.

However, regional variability was noted. Similar to an earlier Friday storm, the northern tip of the state, particularly in counties west of Washington DC, was expected to receive less snow and could potentially miss the storm entirely.

Conversely, the southern rim of counties in the Southwest corner and Southside areas were forecast to see highly variable totals, ranging from very little accumulation up to a couple of inches.

Most locations between these northern and southern fringe areas were expected to see a consistent two to three inches of snow.

Here's a list of school closings and delays for 8 December 2025, according to WSLS.

  • All TAP Head Start Child Care Centers Closed
  • Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Closed
  • Amherst County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1
  • Appomattox County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 3
  • Averett University Closed
  • Bath County Public Schools 2 Hours Late

  • Bedford County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2
  • Bethel Baptist Afterschool Closed on Monday
  • Bethel Baptist Preschool Closed on Monday
  • Bland County County Public Schools 2 Hours Late
  • Bonsack WEEC- Full Closed on Monday
  • Bonsack WEEC-Half Closed on Monday
  • Botetourt County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 4
  • Bridge Christian Academy 2 Hours Late
  • Buena Vista City Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2
  • Campbell County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1
  • Carlisle School-Martinsville Online Classes Only
  • Carroll County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2
  • Caswell County, NC Closed - Code B
  • CDS Tractor Trailer Training School 2 Hours Late
  • Central Virginia Community College Closed Monday
  • Charlotte County Public Schools Closed Monday
  • Children's Nest Learning Center - Hollins Closed Monday
  • Children's Nest Learning Center- Troutville Closed Monday
  • Christian Heritage Academy Closed Monday
  • Community High School-Roanoke Closed Monday
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy Closed
  • Craig County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1
  • Creative Kids Classes Start at 10:00am
  • Danville Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2
  • Dayspring Christian Academy Closed
  • Evangel Child Care-Vinton Closed
  • Fairview Church Child Care Closed
  • Faith Christian Academy-Hurt Closed
  • Faith Christian School-Roanoke Closed
  • First Baptist Child Dev. Center-Roanoke Delay Opening-10 AM
  • Floyd County Public Schools Closed
  • Franklin County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 12-2 Hours Late
  • Galax City Public Schools Closed
  • Giles County Public Schools Closed, Remote Learning Day
  • Grace Christian Academy Closed
  • Grayson County Public Schools Closed, Virtual Learning Day
  • Halifax County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 0
  • Henry County Public Schools Closed
  • Highland County Public Schools Closed Monday
  • Hillsville Preschool Closed
  • HopeTree Academy Closed
  • Hughes Educational Center - Christiansburg Closed
  • Ivybrook Academy Closed on Monday
  • Lexington City Public Schools Closed
  • Lexington VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day
  • Liddle Adventures Learning Academy 3 Hours Late
  • Liddle Tykes Child Development-Galax 3 Hours Late
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed
  • Lil Ospreys Early Learning Center Closed
  • Lynchburg City Schools Closed
  • Lynchburg VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day
  • Montgomery County Public Schools Closed on Monday
  • Mosaic Pediatric Therapy - Roanoke Closed, Shifted to Virtual Learning
  • Nelson County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1
  • New River Community College Closed
  • New Vista Montessori-Roanoke Closed on Monday
  • Noah-Christian Academy Closed on Monday
  • North Cross School-Roanoke Closed
  • North Star Child Care Closed
  • Patrick & Henry Community College Closed
  • Pittsylvania County Public Schools Closed Employee Code E
  • Pocahontas County (WV) Schools 3 Hours Late
  • Pulaski County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 0
  • Radford City Public Schools Closed
  • Radford University Closed
  • Rainbow Riders Childcare-Blacksburg Closed Monday
  • Randolph College Closed on Monday
  • Roanoke Catholic School Closed on Monday
  • Roanoke City Public Schools Closed
  • Roanoke College Closed
  • Roanoke County Public Schools Closed
  • Roanoke Valley Christian Schools Closed
  • Roanoke VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day
  • Rockbridge Christian Academy Closed
  • Rockbridge County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2
  • Salem City Public Schools Closed
  • Salem Montessori School Closed
  • Shepherds Care Day School Closed
  • Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy - Moneta Closed Monday
  • Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy - Roanoke Closed
  • Smyth County Public Schools 2 Hours Late
  • St. Anne's Episcopal Day School Closed
  • St.John Neumann Academy-Blacksburg Closed
  • Sweet Briar College Closed
  • TAP - Raleigh Court Child Development Center Closed
  • TAP Brand Hardin Sims Head Start Closed
  • TAP Buena Vista Headstart Closed
  • TAP Greenvale Head Start Closed
  • TAP Indian Village Head Start Closed
  • TAP Jefferson Street Day Care Closed
  • TAP Marmion Head Start Closed
  • TAP Salem Head Start Closed
  • TAP Waddell Headstart Closed
  • The Excel Center Closed
  • University of Lynchburg Closed, Remote Learning Day
  • Va. Tech * Adult Day Services-Blacksburg Closed
  • Valley Interfaith Child Care Closed Essential Personnel Code 2
  • Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning and Research Closed
  • Virginia Western Comm. College Closed on Monday
  • Wythe County Public Schools Closed

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

