Virginia Weather: Wintry conditions cause school delays, closings — check full list of schools affected

Widespread school delays and closings were in effect across parts of Virginia on Monday, 8 December, as a significant winter weather system moved through the region.

Virginia weather The forecast predicted a combination of an upper-level disturbance and a weak coastal low would generate light to moderate snowfall, with localized heavy bands.

The snow began near or shortly before sunrise west of the Blue Ridge and spread eastward, continuing through most of the daylight hours.

Across most central areas of the state, total snowfall accumulations were generally expected to range between two and four inches.

Cold air was anticipated to move in and thicken throughout the atmosphere, setting the stage for these accumulations.

However, regional variability was noted. Similar to an earlier Friday storm, the northern tip of the state, particularly in counties west of Washington DC, was expected to receive less snow and could potentially miss the storm entirely.

Conversely, the southern rim of counties in the Southwest corner and Southside areas were forecast to see highly variable totals, ranging from very little accumulation up to a couple of inches.

Most locations between these northern and southern fringe areas were expected to see a consistent two to three inches of snow.

Here's a list of school closings and delays for 8 December 2025, according to WSLS. All TAP Head Start Child Care Centers Closed

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Closed

Amherst County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1

Appomattox County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 3

Averett University Closed

Bath County Public Schools 2 Hours Late

Bedford County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2

Bethel Baptist Afterschool Closed on Monday

Bethel Baptist Preschool Closed on Monday

Bland County County Public Schools 2 Hours Late

Bonsack WEEC- Full Closed on Monday

Bonsack WEEC-Half Closed on Monday

Botetourt County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 4

Bridge Christian Academy 2 Hours Late

Buena Vista City Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2

Campbell County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1

Carlisle School-Martinsville Online Classes Only

Carroll County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2

Caswell County, NC Closed - Code B

CDS Tractor Trailer Training School 2 Hours Late

Central Virginia Community College Closed Monday

Charlotte County Public Schools Closed Monday

Children's Nest Learning Center - Hollins Closed Monday

Children's Nest Learning Center- Troutville Closed Monday

Christian Heritage Academy Closed Monday

Community High School-Roanoke Closed Monday

Cornerstone Christian Academy Closed

Craig County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1

Creative Kids Classes Start at 10:00am

Danville Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2

Dayspring Christian Academy Closed

Evangel Child Care-Vinton Closed

Fairview Church Child Care Closed

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt Closed

Faith Christian School-Roanoke Closed

First Baptist Child Dev. Center-Roanoke Delay Opening-10 AM

Floyd County Public Schools Closed

Franklin County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 12-2 Hours Late

Galax City Public Schools Closed

Giles County Public Schools Closed, Remote Learning Day

Grace Christian Academy Closed

Grayson County Public Schools Closed, Virtual Learning Day

Halifax County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 0

Henry County Public Schools Closed

Highland County Public Schools Closed Monday

Hillsville Preschool Closed

HopeTree Academy Closed

Hughes Educational Center - Christiansburg Closed

Ivybrook Academy Closed on Monday

Lexington City Public Schools Closed

Lexington VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day

Liddle Adventures Learning Academy 3 Hours Late

Liddle Tykes Child Development-Galax 3 Hours Late

Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed

Lil Ospreys Early Learning Center Closed

Lynchburg City Schools Closed

Lynchburg VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day

Montgomery County Public Schools Closed on Monday

Mosaic Pediatric Therapy - Roanoke Closed, Shifted to Virtual Learning

Nelson County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 1

New River Community College Closed

New Vista Montessori-Roanoke Closed on Monday

Noah-Christian Academy Closed on Monday

North Cross School-Roanoke Closed

North Star Child Care Closed

Patrick & Henry Community College Closed

Pittsylvania County Public Schools Closed Employee Code E

Pocahontas County (WV) Schools 3 Hours Late

Pulaski County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 0

Radford City Public Schools Closed

Radford University Closed

Rainbow Riders Childcare-Blacksburg Closed Monday

Randolph College Closed on Monday

Roanoke Catholic School Closed on Monday

Roanoke City Public Schools Closed

Roanoke College Closed

Roanoke County Public Schools Closed

Roanoke Valley Christian Schools Closed

Roanoke VIA Day School Closed, Remote Learning Day

Rockbridge Christian Academy Closed

Rockbridge County Public Schools Closed Employee Code 2

Salem City Public Schools Closed

Salem Montessori School Closed

Shepherds Care Day School Closed

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy - Moneta Closed Monday

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy - Roanoke Closed

Smyth County Public Schools 2 Hours Late

St. Anne's Episcopal Day School Closed

St.John Neumann Academy-Blacksburg Closed

Sweet Briar College Closed

TAP - Raleigh Court Child Development Center Closed

TAP Brand Hardin Sims Head Start Closed

TAP Buena Vista Headstart Closed

TAP Greenvale Head Start Closed

TAP Indian Village Head Start Closed

TAP Jefferson Street Day Care Closed

TAP Marmion Head Start Closed

TAP Salem Head Start Closed

TAP Waddell Headstart Closed

The Excel Center Closed

University of Lynchburg Closed, Remote Learning Day

Va. Tech * Adult Day Services-Blacksburg Closed

Valley Interfaith Child Care Closed Essential Personnel Code 2

Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning and Research Closed

Virginia Western Comm. College Closed on Monday

Wythe County Public Schools Closed