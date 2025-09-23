Virtually no autism as… Donald Trump uses Cuba, Amish examples to justify Tylenol warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged pregnant women to “tough it out” and steer clear of Tylenol, citing an unproven connection to autism, while also calling for major changes to the standard vaccines administered to babies.

What Trump said on use of Tylenol? Donald Trump insisted that "taking Tylenol is not good" and to “fight like hell not to take it.” He said pregnant people should "tough it out," and that only an "extremely high fever" would justify taking the over-the-counter medicine.

"There's a rumour -- and I don't know if it's so or not -- that Cuba, they don't have Tylenol because they don't have the money for Tylenol. And they have virtually no autism," Trump said at the White House and went on to add, “The Amish, as an example. They have essentially no autism.”

The Republican leader’s remarks — filled with sweeping and unverified claims — come as the White House pledges a sweeping overhaul of the US healthcare system. Trump on Sunday evening teased Monday's announcement as a big one, telling reporters, “I think we found an answer to autism.”

Meanwhile, FDA chief Marty Makary told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration has asked drug companies to be prepared to ramp up production of Leucovorin as a treatment for some autism patients.

What do the experts say? Experts say the rise in cases is mainly due to a new definition for the disorder that now includes mild cases on a “spectrum” and better diagnoses. They say there is no single cause to the disorder and say the rhetoric appears to ignore and undermine decades of science into the genetic and environmental factors that can play a role.

Medical groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, have long cited acetaminophen -- the primary ingredient in Tylenol -- as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy.