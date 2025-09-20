Visa shock before take-off? Viral videos, posts claim many flyers deboarded after Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee

H-1B visa fee hike: A wave of panic swept through H-1B visa holders, after Donald Trump’s announcement of the steep fee hike, with several viral videos claiming that some passengers even chose to deboard at the last minute after their employers issued advisories.

Multiple netizens also claimed that there was "utter chaos" at all international airports as H-1B visa holders queued up to return to the US by September 21 – after which $100,000 fees will apply.

The viral claims started doing the rounds after Microsoft, Meta, other tech giants asked its workers with the H-1B and H-4 visa to either remain in the US for time being, or return by the September 21 deadline.

‘At least 5 people deboarded…’ One TikTok user claimed that at least 5 people on her flight deboarded following the employer's advisories. “Fear was they wouldn't be allowed back in USA,” the TikToker alleged in her video.

Another X user claimed that an Emirates flight from San Francisco to Dubai got delayed by 3 hours, after H-1B visa holders on the flight decided to cancel their travel plans, given the news.

Indian H-1B visa holders likely to get stranded? “H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time,” eminent New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta said in a post on X on Saturday.

Trump's abrupt policy shift, announced on Friday, has left both companies and visa holders scrambling for clarity.

Will Trump admin extend the deadline? So far, neither Donald Trump nor the White House have announced any extension to the Sunday, 21 September 2025 deadline for the H-1B visa fee hike.