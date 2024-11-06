Vivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel could find roles in Trump’s 2.0 Cabinet

As Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in 2024 gathers momentum, several high-profile Americans of Indian descent are emerging as potential candidates for top positions in a possible Trump 2.0 administration. Among the names being floated are Vivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel, each of whom has been closely associated with Trump’s political agenda and could play significant roles in his administration should he win a second term.

Vivek Ramaswamy's potential role in Trump’s future administration Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician, may have suspended his 2024 presidential campaign after a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses, but his political journey is far from over. Ramaswamy’s bold ideas and fiery rhetoric, which have resonated with younger conservative voters, earned him praise from Trump during the campaign.

Trump hints at major role for Ramaswamy At a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump praised Ramaswamy as “smart as hell” and hinted that he could have a major role in his administration. "We can put him in charge of one of these big monsters [in government], and he'll do a better job than anybody you can think of,” Trump said. Known for his “Ten Truths” platform, Ramaswamy has advocated for reclaiming America’s greatness, a message that aligns with Trump’s “America First” ideology and could make him a strong contender for a significant cabinet position.

In addition to Ramaswamy, two other Americans of Indian descent are being reportedly mentioned for prominent roles in a potential Trump administration.

Kash Patel: A loyal ally with national security expertise Kash Patel, a former Republican House staffer with extensive experience in defense and intelligence, is seen as a potential candidate for national security posts.

Patel, known as a staunch Trump loyalist, has been mentioned as a possible CIA director, though securing Senate confirmation may prove challenging. As reported by Reuters, Patel has been a frequent presence on the campaign trail, rallying support for Trump and advocating for a hardline approach against perceived political enemies.

Bobby Jindal: A strong contender for health and human services secy Further, a report from Politico suggests that Bobby Jindal, former governor of Louisiana, is another potential candidate for a major cabinet role, particularly Health and Human Services Secretary.

