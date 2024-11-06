Vivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel could find roles in Trump’s 2.0 Cabinet

  • Vivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel could be considered for top positions in a possible Trump 2.0 administration. Ramaswamy could secure a major cabinet role. Jindal is seen as a strong contender for Health and Human Services Secy. Kash Patel may be eyed for a defense or intelligence role.

Ravi Hari
Published6 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, is known for his bold “Ten Truths” platform advocating for America’s revival. Though he suspended his campaign after a poor performance in Iowa, Trump has praised Ramaswamy's intelligence and hinted at a significant role in his administration.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, is known for his bold “Ten Truths” platform advocating for America’s revival. Though he suspended his campaign after a poor performance in Iowa, Trump has praised Ramaswamy’s intelligence and hinted at a significant role in his administration. (REUTERS)

As Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in 2024 gathers momentum, several high-profile Americans of Indian descent are emerging as potential candidates for top positions in a possible Trump 2.0 administration. Among the names being floated are Vivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel, each of whom has been closely associated with Trump’s political agenda and could play significant roles in his administration should he win a second term.

Vivek Ramaswamy's potential role in Trump’s future administration

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician, may have suspended his 2024 presidential campaign after a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses, but his political journey is far from over. Ramaswamy’s bold ideas and fiery rhetoric, which have resonated with younger conservative voters, earned him praise from Trump during the campaign.

Trump hints at major role for Ramaswamy

At a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump praised Ramaswamy as “smart as hell” and hinted that he could have a major role in his administration. "We can put him in charge of one of these big monsters [in government], and he'll do a better job than anybody you can think of,” Trump said. Known for his “Ten Truths” platform, Ramaswamy has advocated for reclaiming America’s greatness, a message that aligns with Trump’s “America First” ideology and could make him a strong contender for a significant cabinet position.

In addition to Ramaswamy, two other Americans of Indian descent are being reportedly mentioned for prominent roles in a potential Trump administration.

Kash Patel: A loyal ally with national security expertise

Kash Patel, a former Republican House staffer with extensive experience in defense and intelligence, is seen as a potential candidate for national security posts.

Also Read | ‘Deeply sorry’: Mary Trump slams uncle Donald Trump as he moves closer to win

Patel, known as a staunch Trump loyalist, has been mentioned as a possible CIA director, though securing Senate confirmation may prove challenging. As reported by Reuters, Patel has been a frequent presence on the campaign trail, rallying support for Trump and advocating for a hardline approach against perceived political enemies.

Also Read | US elections plays out on social media in India

Bobby Jindal: A strong contender for health and human services secy

Further, a report from Politico suggests that Bobby Jindal, former governor of Louisiana, is another potential candidate for a major cabinet role, particularly Health and Human Services Secretary.

Also Read | What Trump’s win means for the Indian rupee

Jindal, who now chairs the Center for a Healthy America, aligns closely with Trump’s policy goals, particularly on health reform and reducing the influence of the Affordable Care Act. His background as a state governor and experience in health policy make him a strong contender for leading HHS should Trump win re-election.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsVivek Ramaswamy, Bobby Jindal, and Kash Patel could find roles in Trump’s 2.0 Cabinet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.