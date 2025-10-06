Why Vivek Ramaswamy feels China is ‘four years ahead of average US students’

Indian-origin Republican and prominent Donald Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy feels that the average Chinese student is “four years ahead” of the average American.

Responding to a viral post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where users noted the speed and power of Chinese engineering, and lamented that the United States once dominated the infrastructure space, the millionaire blamed education for the US falling behind.

Vivek Ramaswamy suggests fixing K-12 education in America “75% of 8th graders in America aren’t proficient in math & the average student in China is 4 years ahead of the average U.S. student. It’s time to get serious about fixing K-12 education,” he wrote, quoting a post which stated: “American used to be able to do this”.

China opens world's tallest bridge The discussion was jumped off a viral post by Collin Rugg on X, where he noted that China has officially opened the he Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge — “the world’s tallest bridge, completing the project in under 4 years.”

Built 2,050 feet above the river, spanning 4,600 feet, it cuts a two-hour drive to two minutes. According to Rugg, the bridge “features a restaurant at the top, a whopping 2600 ft above the river… a theme park with a glass skywalk, a high-speed glass elevator, and a waterfall off the edge of the bridge that visitors can bungee jump off”.