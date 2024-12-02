Vivek Ramaswamy, co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has sharply criticized New York City's $220 million deal to rent the Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan's government, for housing illegal migrants. Ramaswamy argued that the arrangement is a misuse of taxpayer money, with NYC residents essentially paying a foreign government to house migrants on US soil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hotel, which has been closed since 2020 and was in dire need of renovations, is owned by the government of Pakistan. New York City's reportedly deal worth $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants, is part of a broader $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on its international debt.

Vivek Ramaswamy slams NYC's Roosevelt Hotel deal, calls it 'Nuts' Vivek Ramaswamy questioned the allocation of taxpayer funds. Ramaswamy responded on X (formerly Twitter), expressing outrage at the arrangement. He argued that taxpayers in New York City are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegal migrants on American soil, calling the situation “nuts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivek Ramaswamy reply to John LeFevre's post on X read: "A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts."

Author John LeFevre on X: "The city of New York pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants. The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt. Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020, having long-struggled with occupancy and in dire need of renovation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan leased to house migrants amid US crisis The Roosevelt Hotel, a once-iconic property in the heart of Manhattan, has long struggled with occupancy issues and was in need of renovations before the deal. The decision to rent it for housing migrants comes amid an ongoing migrant crisis in the US, with cities grappling with how to accommodate the growing number of people seeking refuge.

Pakistan leases Roosevelt Hotel to NYC for $220 million in three-year deal In 2023, the Pakistan government leased the Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to the New York City Administration for three years in exchange for USD 220 million, according to a report by Dawn. At the time, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, confirmed that a contract had been signed between the government and the NYC administration.

Trump taps Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new Department of Government Efficiency In a recent announcement, US President-elect Donald Trump revealed that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and 'X,' alongside Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump stated that the duo would play a key role in dismantling government bureaucracy, slashing regulations, cutting wasteful expenditures, and restructuring federal agencies as part of his "Save America" movement.