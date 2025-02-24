Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur who departed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative on President Donald Trump's first day, is set to make a big announcement on February 24. In a post on X, Ramaswamy said, “Big announcement tomorrow, starting in the heart of America: Butler County.”

Vivek Ramaswamy to run for Ohio Governor? Several reports suggest that Ramaswamy is expected to launch his bid for Ohio governor. Earlier in January too, when he opted out of DOGE, Ramaswamy had signalled plans to run for governor of Ohio next year, a report by AP stated.

A native of Cincinnati, Ramaswamy, 39, had shown interest in Vice President JD Vance's recently vacated Senate seat before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as Vance's successor.

Also Read: Elon Musk wanted Vivek Ramaswamy out of DOGE due H-1B visa ‘differences’; Tesla CEO’s clout surges in Trump 2.0: Report According to Associated Press report, he is seeing to buck the traditional route to Ohio's governorship, which runs through extensive government service often stretching decades, and instead take a direct route to the job from the business world, similar to Trump’s approach.

Earlier, the formula had worked for Vice President JD Vance and US Senator Bernie Moreno, two political newcomers who won Senate seats with the help of Trump’s endorsement in 2022 and 2024, respectively. But Ramaswamy will test it in a state government-level race for the first time.

Vivek Ramaswamy had earlier been in the race for the White House but eventually pulled out. The Indian-origin entrepreneur who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances had ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump whom he had earlier dubbed the “best president of the 21st century”.

Who are the others running for Ohio Governor post? Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a bid for the seat in January and Heather Hill, a Black entrepreneur from Appalachia, also is running. Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who helped lead Ohio through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is running as a Democrat.