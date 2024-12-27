Vivek Ramaswamy's H-1B overhaul plan: A win for Indian workers in US?

US Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as a vocal supporter for H-1B visa reforms — putting him at loggerheads with many MAGA leaders. The development came a day after US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor earlier this week. Krishnan has also been a vocal advocate for immigration laws based on merit — favouring changes that will prioritise highly skilled workers and expedite the green card application process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yup, I’ve long said the current H-1B system is badly broken and needs to be gutted. It shouldn’t use a lottery, it should be based on pure MERIT. It shouldn’t tether workers to just one corporation. Same principles I favor today," he assured in a social media post.

The Indian-American is slated to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk for the incoming Donald Trump administration. His push for reforms however places him at odds with some members of the Republican party — who argue that even high-skilled immigration will threaten American jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The existing system of visa allocation imposes a cap on each country — irrespective of demand for workers. The restriction often causes extensive delays for India as a significant portion of the global talent pool comes from the country.

A change in the existing laws is likely to benefit India and other nations with a large number of skilled workers — leading to quicker visa processing and an easier transition to permanent residency for Indian professionals. It would also alleviate the employment uncertainty plaguing many foreign workers at this time.

Experts however stress the need to find a balance and ensure that the H-1B visa system is not abused in case the rules are changed. Many fear that this could also make the American job market more competitive and deny locals better opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}