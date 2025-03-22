Entrepreneur Elon Musk has 14 children with four women. But do you know, that one of them is not on great terms with the Tesla CEO? Meet Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk's estranged daughter with Canadian author Justine Musk.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Vivian, previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk, and her twin brother Griffin were born on 15 April 2024 to Elon and his ex-wife Justine. Soon after their birth, the family lost their first child, Nevada Alexander due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Vivian grew up in Los Angeles.

Musk and Justine were married from 2000 to 2008.

Vivian also has three brothers-- triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. She also has several half-siblings from Elon Musk’s other relationships.

Vivian and Musk's trouble relationship However, Vivian is among those who don't share a good equation with the Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump. She cut ties with Musk in 2020 and has not spoken to him since turning 18.

In 2020, Vivian came out as transgender.

While her mother was very supportive of her decision, Musk wasn't. “No, he was not as supportive as my mom. First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months,” Vivian shared Musk's reaction.

Vivian reacts to Musk's remarks Talking to psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk said last year, “I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Talking to Teen Vogue, Vivian said that she doesn’t “wish to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Vivian on Elon Musk Talking about Musk, she told the magazine, “I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore. When I initially did the whole thing, when he came for me, the Jordan Peterson interview, that was the most cathartic moment of my entire life by far. I had all this pent-up energy, I had wanted to speak out for so long after being [essentially] defamed in a book, after being doxxed. Everything that had gone on — especially in my childhood — when that finally happened, it was the most cathartic experience I have ever had. And then I was like, Okay, whatever.”

Musk has previously claimed he was “tricked” into consenting to her gender-affirming care at 16. However, Vivian shared on Threads that he “completely made up” accounts of her childhood because "he quite simply wasn’t there.”

Where is Vivian Jenna Wilson? The 20-year-old told Teen Vogue that she hasn't spoken to Elon Musk since 2020. She is financially independent and living in Tokyo.

Just like her father, Vivian enjoys popularity on the internet. She said, “I am the Queen of Threads.”

Does she dream of becoming a Twitch streamer? She told the teen magazine, "I haven't made any money from being famous at all. I have made zero dollars and zero cents. I do live in a lot of people's heads rent-free, though. I feel like Twitch streaming would be so much fun…. I don't feel like the world needs another Twitch streamer, but [I'd] love to do it.”

“It is my absolute dream to be on a reality show, which I know is absolutely pathetic. As an overdramatic little queer, reality shows are something I adore beyond belief,” she also said during the interview.