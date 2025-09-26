Voddie Baucham passes away at 56: Who was he? What was the cause of his sudden death?

Voddie Baucham, a well-known pastor from Florida, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56, according to a statement on his social media.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr, has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Baucham’s ministry, Founders Ministries, wrote on social media Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student,” the post continued. “Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Founders Ministries concluded its post with Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

How did Voddie Baucham die? According to the official statement, Baucham suffered an "emergency medical incident" on Thursday morning, which led to his death.

In recent years, Baucham battled significant health issues. In February 2021, he was diagnosed with severe heart failure, which led to heart surgery the following month. Subsequently, doctors discovered a blockage that required him to undergo a quadruple bypass surgery.

Viddie Baucham's early life and career Voddie Baucham Jr was born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. His deep faith in Christ shaped a lifelong commitment to pursuing God’s truth. He earned academic degrees from Houston Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and also pursued advanced studies at the University of Oxford.

In 2015, Baucham and his family relocated to Lusaka, Zambia, where he spent nearly a decade serving as Dean of Theology at African Christian University. There, he mentored aspiring Christian leaders and played a pivotal role in training pastors and educators across the region.

After returning to the United States in 2024, Baucham established Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, continuing his mission to equip future generations of faithful Christian leaders.

Voddie Baucham's family Voddie Baucham is survived by his wife, Bridget Linette Baucham (née Wilson), and their nine children: Jasmine, Trey (Voddie III), Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon.

Baucham was vocal about his belief that Christian children should not attend public schools. In his 2007 book Family Driven Faith: Doing What It Takes to Raise Sons and Daughters Who Walk with God, he said parents play a critical role, particularly fathers, in discipling their children through family worship and involvement in family-integrated churches.

