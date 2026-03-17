Voicemail threats force closure of Minnesota’s Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196

All schools in Independent School District 196, one of Minnesota’s largest districts, remain closed on Tuesday (March 17) after multiple voicemail threats were reported to district officials. The district oversees more than 30 schools across Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan.

District closes schools “out of an abundance of caution” District 196 stated on their website that the closures were precautionary.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the district said.

“Multiple schools received voicemail threats, which were first discovered at 3:30 a.m. this morning. District officials contacted law enforcement, who began investigating immediately. At 5:45 a.m., district officials decided to cancel schools out of an abundance of caution while the investigation continues.”

The district clarified that Tuesday will not be an e-learning day, and employees were instructed not to report to work.

Police nvestigation into threats The Eagan Police Department is leading the investigation. Lt. Nate Tennessen provided details: “Our investigators are actively working with neighboring law enforcement agencies and the school district to determine the origin and nature of these threats. At this time, we are unable to confirm the threats as credible, nor have we been able to rule them out entirely. Out of an abundance of caution, Independent School District 196 has made the decision to close district schools today.”