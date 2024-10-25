Voters prefer Trump, not just his policies
SummaryThe former president stands improbably on the brink of popularity.
No one can say precisely whether it’s due to hysterical Democrats tossing unhinged insults at the Republican presidential nominee, anger over the inflation of the Biden-Harris era, exhaustion with the never-ending culture war against American tradition, or perhaps the inability of the vice president to make a case for her candidacy. But quite unexpectedly Donald Trump is becoming less controversial.