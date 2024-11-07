Voters with no college degrees favour Donald Trump; check who supported the president-elect | US Election Results 2024

US Election Results 2024: In the 2024 US Election, non-college graduates favoured Donald Trump while college graduates preferred Kamala Harris. Check who else voted for the presidential nominees.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Nov 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Voters with no college degrees prefer Donald Trump; check who supported the president-elect | US Election Results 2024 (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Voters with no college degrees prefer Donald Trump; check who supported the president-elect | US Election Results 2024 (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Voters with no college degrees leaned towards Donald Trump in the 2024 US Election while college graduates showed more support for Kamala Harris, according to a report by the BBC. Among voters without college degrees, 54% backed Trump while 44% chose Harris. On the other hand, college graduates preferred Harris by 57% compared to 41% for Trump.

In terms of age, younger voters aged 18-29 primarily supported Harris, with 55% voting for her and 42% for Trump. Voters aged 30-44 also favoured Harris with 51% while 46% chose Trump.

The trend shifted with older age groups; those between 45-64 years showed more support for Trump at 53% while Harris received 45% of the vote. Voters aged 65 and older were nearly evenly split, with Harris at 50% and Trump at 49%.

Racial demographics further highlighted voting preferences. A significant 86% of Black voters supported Harris, leaving just 12% for Trump. Among Hispanic/Latino voters, Harris received 53% of the vote while Trump garnered 45%.

Asian voters also leaned towards Harris, with 56% backing her and 38% favouring Trump. White voters, however, strongly supported Trump, with 55% voting for him and 43% for Harris.

Gender differences also influenced voter choices. Male voters preferred Trump, with 54% of men voting for him while 44% voted for Harris. In contrast, female voters leaned towards Harris, with 54% supporting her compared to 44% for Trump.

These exit poll figures, provided by Edison Research and the BBC, offer insights into the demographics that shaped the voting landscape in the 2024 US Election.

Indian rupee hits all-time low

On November 6 (Indian time), Donald Trump won a historic second term as the US president by beating Democrat Kamala Harris. On November 7, the Indian rupee fell to a record low of 84.29 due to expectations that Donald Trump’s win may strengthen the US dollar in the coming months.

Analysts say Trump’s policies, like tax cuts and fewer regulations, could boost the US economy, making the dollar more attractive to investors. This may put pressure on the euro and Asian currencies, Reuters reported.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:26 AM IST
