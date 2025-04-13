Wait, what? Did Donald Trump ignore RFK Jr’s wife Cheryl Hines at UFC 314? Viral clip raises eyebrows | Watch

UFC 314: Donald Trump greeted everyone at Miami's Kesaya Centre ahead of the high stakes UFC 314 championship, but visibly left out one person. He seemed to ignore Cheryl Hines, the wife of his close ally and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As the 78-year-old greeted other attendees, Hines stepped forward to shake his hand — but Trump turned and walked away, seemingly ignoring her.

A video of the moment has now gone viral on social media, with many netizens claiming, Cheryl Hines ‘deserved it’.

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump's cold shoulder left Cheryl Hines visibly surprised. She was left to give an apparently unaware Trump a pat on the shoulder as he walked past — then made a point to warmly greet President Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Cheryl Hines ‘deserved it’? Netizens have been posting hilarious reactions to Trump's apparently cold attitude towards Robert F Kennedy Jr's wife.

“She deserves it!” one user commented on X, formerly Twitter.

“Didn't she once say that if RFK Jr endorsed Trump, she would divorce him?" questioned another.

“Lmfao trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard,” a third person laughed.

Cheryl Hines' ‘distaste’ against Donald Trump US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy, is also a close ally of Donald Trump.

Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines however, had previously expressed an outspoken dislike for Trump. Ahead of the US Presidential elections, Kennedy even admitted to TMZ that Cheryl felt uneasy after he threw his support for Donald Trump.

However, after the elections, Cheryl Hines was spotted at Mar-a-Lago and reportedly “fitting in well” with MAGA-world, according to Page Six.

“Cheryl was talking to everyone, including Donald Trump,” a spy told The Post at the time.