Wake County measles outbreak: Authorities flag exposure risk at 5 locations in Raleigh – All you need to know

A possibility of a measles outbreak has been reported in Wake County, North Carolina, where an infected person visited a gym, multiple stores and restaurants over the past week, leaving shoppers in the area exposed to infection.
According to a public health announcement by Wake County, the measles-infected person visited five locations in Raleigh on February 5.
While other counties in the area have also reported a measles exposure risk — in Durham, measles exposure was reported at three known locations on February 6, while in Johnston County, someone came to the emergency room with measles on February 7.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Health and Human Services dashboard, 18 cases of measles have been reported in North Carolina since December 2025. In one case, a child was hospitalised in Nash County.
All but two of the known cases in North Carolina this winter were in people younger than the age of 18.
State data shows 72% of them had not been vaccinated.
Wake County said an infected person visited the following locations in Raleigh's Brier Creek area on February 5. They said that anyone who was in those areas at the times listed below may have also been exposed to measles, and has asked them to look out for symptoms and get their vaccination shot:
Measles is a respiratory disease spread through the air by coughing and sneezing. It can also be transmitted through contact with secretions from the nose or mouth of an infected person. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present.
Symptoms of measles usually begin showing after 7–14 days of exposure, but can appear up to 21 days later. These symptoms may include:
If symptoms develop, Wake County suggests that the patient call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency department so precautions can be taken to prevent additional exposures.
Measles can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in young children.
According to Wake County, globally, measles killed approximately 95,000 people in 2024, most of whom were unvaccinated children aged 5 and under. Notably, there has been an 88% decrease in measles deaths since 2000 due to vaccination.
“Measles spreads easily, but it is also preventable,” said Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County Public Health Director. Vaccination remains the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation, and death from measles.
“The MMR vaccine has been used for decades and is both safe and highly effective,” Kaufman said. “If you or your child is not up to date on vaccinations, now is the time to get protected. Vaccination not only protects you, but also infants, older adults and neighbours who may be more vulnerable to serious complications.”