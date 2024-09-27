Wall Street today: US stocks rise on soft inflation data as investors eye further Fed rate cut, Chevron Corp gains 2.46%

The US stock market opened higher on Friday, September 27, as soft inflation data fuels investors' expectation of further interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve, according to the news agency AFP. The US Fed cut rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, September 18.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets opened for the United States at a high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent at the opening bell to 42,227.95 points, compared to 42,175.11 points at Thursday's market close.

Dow Jones stocks Companies like Chevron Corp., Visa Inc., Dow Inc., Home Depot Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Boeing Co., Amgen Inc., Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co., Walt Disney Co., Coca-Cola Co., Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Caterpillar Inc., McDonald's Corp., Merch & Co. Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., Nike Inc., Salesforce Inc., Apple Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Intel Corp., Walmart Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., were amongst the top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Friday's trading session.

Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and 3M Co. were amongst the top laggards during the Friday market hours, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

Chevron Corp., redeployed people on Friday to restore production at the company-operated platform after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, United States, on Thursday night. Some operators like Chevron have begun operations in the Gulf of Mexico after the hurricane's destruction. This impact on Florida can weigh in on the state's fuel demand. Florida is the third largest fuel consumer in the U.S., as per a Reuters report.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index rose 0.17 per cent to open at 5,755.36 points on Friday, compared to 5,745.37 points at the previous market close.

Companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance​ Inc., Wynn Resorts Ltd., Lululemon Athletica Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., APA Corp., CVS Health Corp., Super Micro Computer Inc., BorgWarner Inc., EQT Corp., MGM Resorts International, were amongst the top gainers during the market session on the S&P 500 index.

Whereas, Univeral Health Services Inc., HP Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., Globe Life Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Arista Networks Inc., KLA Corp., Micron Technologies Inc., were amongst the top laggards for Friday's trading session, as per Marketwatch data.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21 per cent to 18,228.77 points at Friday's market open, compared to 18,190.29 points at the previous market close.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., CN Energy Group Inc., Onconetix Inc., TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., DigiAsia Corp., ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., Expion360 Inc., Cue Biopharma Inc., Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., Uxin Ltd., were the top gainers on Friday in the Nasdaq Composite index.