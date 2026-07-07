Walmart lowers prices of ground beef, other products; Trump claims move made at his request

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced that Walmart will be lowering the prices for ground beef and other products after his administration requested the company to do the same amid the 250th American independence celebrations.

"Great news! I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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"Walmart will, in particular, be dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15%, among many other products. This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A." the US President also said.

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Trump slams Biden While making the announcement, the US President took a dig at his predecessor, Joe Biden, saying that the latter 'incompetently' raised prices that his administration is lowering.

"My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history, a total disaster along with the Southern Border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many other failures," Trump said.

The US President also said that oil prices are dropping "just as I promised" and that "Gas Prices at the pump are dropping too".

He went on to claim that he is bringing down the prices of eggs and prescription drugs by "historic levels".

He also made a call to other companies to follow in the footsteps of Walmart and reduce their prices: "Walmart is stepping up in a big and bold way, and other Retailers should follow the lead of these absolute Patriots. Together, we will make America stronger and greater than ever before!"

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What did Walmart say? Walmart said in a statement that the price of one pound of 73% ground beef roll would drop to $5.94 from $6.74 in its stores, which is a decline of about 12%. The retailer also said it has lowered the prices of items like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo sodas and chips. Record-high prices of beef have been putting pressure on the wallets of US consumers who also paid much higher gasoline prices after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February.

Prices of steaks and hamburger meat shot up in the wake of a persistent drought that burned pasture lands and hiked costs of cattle feed, forcing American ranchers to slash their herds. Economists have said it will take years to rebuild the herd to expand domestic beef supplies, as per Reuters.

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The price cuts mark a crucial shift from Walmart's own position last year, when the company said that Trump's tariffs would push some prices higher, drawing rebuke from the US President, who urged the retailer to absorb the added costs instead of passing them on to shoppers.

Walmart is seen by economists and investors as a benchmark of US consumer health because of its size and massive customer base. Recently, the retailer has been attracting more middle- and upper-income shoppers who are seeking bargains as inflation strains American household budgets while food inflation has become a persistent concern.

With agency inputs