Walmart has issued a recall of 12,000 units of its Great Value Chicken Broth, which was sold in 48-ounce cartons across Alabama and Arkansas. The recall, affecting 2,023 cases (12,138 cartons) of the product, is due to concerns about potential spoilage linked to packaging failures.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that the recall is a precautionary measure. The product may be compromised because of packaging defects that could affect the sterility of the broth, leading to spoilage. This could pose a significant risk of foodborne illness if consumed.

Affected product information Product name: Great Value Chicken Broth

Size: 48 ounces

Best if used by date: March 25, 2026

Lot Code: 98F09234

Packaging: Aseptic paper cartons

Producer: Tree House Foods Inc., based in British Columbia

Potential risks: The affected chicken broth could be at risk of spoiling due to a failure in the packaging process. When food products lose their sterility, they become susceptible to contamination by bacteria or other pathogens, leading to a higher likelihood of food poisoning. Symptoms of foodborne illness can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Although the recall notice does not indicate any illnesses have been reported, customers are urged to act quickly to avoid consuming the potentially spoiled product.

What you should do If you purchased Great Value Chicken Broth in Alabama or Arkansas, check the packaging for the best if used by date of March 25, 2026 and the lot code 98F09234. If your product matches this information, it should be disposed of immediately, or you can return it to the local Walmart store for a full refund.

Reporting illness If you have consumed the affected broth and are experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, it is important to contact a healthcare provider right away. To report any illnesses related to this recall, you can file a report with the FDA through their online safety portal or contact the FDA’s consumer hotline at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

