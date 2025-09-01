Subscribe

Walmart, Sam's club, Target stores, USPS closed on Labor Day 2025? Check here

Labor Day on Monday (September 1), will see closures at banks, post offices, stock market, and delivery services like UPS and FedEx. Major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe’s will remain open. Sam’s Club will open from 8 am–6 pm for Plus members and 10 am–6 pm for Club members

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Sep 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Essential services like banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx will be closed, but most restaurants, grocery chains, and retail stores—including Walmart and Target—will remain open. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
Banks, post offices, and the stock market will be closed on Monday, September 1, in observance of Labor Day, but many restaurants, grocery chains, and retail stores will remain open.

Significance of Labor Day

Labor Day honors the "social and economic achievements of American workers," according to the US Department of Labor. The holiday traces back to September 5, 1882, when New York City hosted the firstLabor Day parade was organised by the Central Labor Union. By 1894, 23 states recognised the holiday, and President Grover Cleveland signed a law designating the first Monday in September as a federal holiday.

Stock Market, Banks, Post Offices, and Delivery services

Stock Market: The benchmark indices on the US stock market will remain closed on September 1, on the account of the Labor Day 2025 celebrations in the United States. In case of a market holiday, the trading session before a scheduled holiday is usually a half-day session. However, in this case, due to the Saturday and Sunday market closures, there is no half-day trading ahead of a scheduled holiday.

Banks: Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase branches will be closed. Capital One Cafes will remain open on Labor Day.

Post Offices: US Postal Service facilities will be closed on Labor Day, with no mail delivery.

UPS & FedEx: UPS pickup and delivery services will be suspended. UPS Stores may close depending on location. Most FedEx services will also be unavailable, with FedEx Office operating on modified hours.

Walmart, Target, and Costco

Walmart: Open from 6 am to 11 pm (hours may vary).

Target: Stores will be open with local variations in hours.

Costco: Warehouses will be closed for Labor Day holiday.

Hardware stores

Home Depot: Open, hours vary by location.

Lowe’s: Open regular hours.

Ace Hardware: Hours vary as stores are independently operated.

Pharmacies

CVS: Open, with some locations reducing hours.

Walgreens: Retail stores open under normal hours, but pharmacies will close except at 24-hour and select locations.

Restaurants open on Labor Day

Many popular chains will serve customers on Labor Day, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Taco Bell, Olive Garden (11 am–10 pm), Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse, and Red Lobster.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery chains will be open, including:

Walmart, Target, Kroger stores, Trader Joe’s, Meijer (6 am–midnight), Publix, Aldi, Whole Foods, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Lidl, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sam’s Club: Open 8 am–6 pm for Plus members; 10 am–6 pm for Club members.

Retail stores

Shoppers can expect most major retailers to stay open, such as:

Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods, and Burlington.

Specialty stores like IKEA, Cabela’s, Tractor Supply Co., PetSmart, and Barnes & Noble will also be open.

