Walmart stabbing horror:11 injured in Michigan's Traverse City, suspect in custody, company responds | Top points

A stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City left at least 11 people injured, and a suspect is now in custody, authorities on Saturday informed. Currently, all victims are being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan - Munson Healthcare.

Advertisement

Spokesperson Megan Brown confirmed that all the patients suffered stab wounds. However, she did not immediately have information on their conditions. Munson Healthcare said it would provide updates “as appropriate.”

Responding to the incident, A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A fire truck, multiple police vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the Walmart following the incident.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office was in contact with police about the “horrible news.”

Advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” Whitmer said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”