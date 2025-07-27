Walmart stabbing case: Chaos erupts at Traverse City store, shoppers shocked; witness recounts, ‘Out of movies’ | Watch

Walmart stabbing case: A shocking incident surfaced at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday, July 26. A shopping trip for many turned chaotic when a man stabbed at least 11 people in a random act, police official informed AP.

Advertisement

“Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn’t more,” AP quoted Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea as saying.

According to The New York Times, all 11 victims were rushed to Munson Medical Centre in Traverse City, Chief Communications Officer for Munson Healthcare Megan Brown said. Six patients are reportedly critical while the other five are in serious condition.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

After the harrowing incident, one prime suspect was taken into custody shortly after 6:00 pm (local time), State Police reported.

Also Read | Walmart Hires Instacart Executive to Speed Up AI Adoption

Which weapon was used in the Walmart stabbing incident? As per preliminary reports, the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. According to Michigan State Police, the accused is possibly a resident of Michigan, but more information is awaited.

Advertisement

An eyewitness recounted the tragic happenings and said, “It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out,” she said. “This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living."

Michigan State Police's sixth district said in a post on X stated, “Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available. Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.”

Shortly after MSP's update, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a post on X stated, “FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

Advertisement

Walmart issues statement Following the incident which made headlines on Saturday, Walmart issued a statement. Calling the incident "unacceptable," it emphasised that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.