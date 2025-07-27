Walmart Stabbing horror: First image of suspect emerges as authorities confirm ‘he acted alone’ | Watch

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on Saturday. Authorities described the attack as seemingly random.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, who provided the update during a press conference.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone.

Six victims were in critical condition late Saturday, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

A local resident on Facebook alleged that the suspect was a "foreign guy," a claim made by Amber Paull and later shared on X by political commentator Laura Loomer.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity or background of the suspect, and no official information has been released to substantiate the claim.

Loomer said, “The man who just stabbed nearly a dozen innocent people inside a Walmart in Michigan is being described by witnesses as “a foreign guy”. Sadly, Michigan has been destroyed by Islamic invaders who have ruined majority European cities in Michigan that have now been ruined by women in Burkas and the stench of Shawarma. It’s highly likely that the man who stabbed people in Michigan today is an Islamic immigrant.”

Eyewitness Julia Martell told The New York Times she heard screaming and saw a man with a knife running through the store's pharmacy section.

Martell said she saw the man shoving and stabbing people as he moved through the store.

The 30-year-old also witnessed three people with stab wounds and described seeing “blood everywhere.”

Shea said the stabbing spree initially started near the checkout area of the store.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said agents were providing “any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

(This is a developing story)