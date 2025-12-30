Walmart website, app down in US on December 30; thousands report outage

Walmart’s digital platforms suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday (December 3), leaving thousands of customers across the United States unable to access the retailer’s website and mobile app.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, user complaints surged sharply through the day, with reports more than doubling to 6,457 complaints by late afternoon, indicating a significant disruption to Walmart’s online services.

Website and app affected Customers reported that Walmart’s official website either failed to load or displayed repeated error messages, while the mobile app crashed shortly after opening. Many users said they were unable to browse products, log into their accounts, or complete purchases.

The outage extended beyond basic e-commerce, affecting grocery pickup scheduling, and account access.

Shopping disrupted during peak period The timing of the outage amplified frustration, as shoppers attempted to take advantage of holiday discounts and prepare for New Year’s celebrations. Customers reported being unable to add groceries, electronics, and household essentials to their carts or proceed to checkout.

Several users said families preparing for New Year’s Eve gatherings faced delays in ordering party supplies and last-minute essentials.

Walmart response As of the time of publishing, Walmart’s official help account has not acknowledged the outage publicly. Customer service channels were reportedly asking users for additional details but had not issued a statement explaining the cause or providing an estimated resolution time.

