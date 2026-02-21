Want to earn one of the biggest paychecks straight out of a US college? These majors lead the pack

As technology continues to evolve, one field seems to have managed to stay consistently in demand: Engineering, thanks to strong demand for technical skills. Engineering majors receive some of the highest pay packages right after college, and they are still near the top years later.

According to the latest findings from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the highest-paying majors for employees aged between 22 to 27 are computer engineering, computer science and chemical engineering.

The data is based on 2024 US Census figures, the most recent update available. The analysis breaks down annual salaries of college graduates by major, showing how much full-time workers in the United States earn when their highest level of education is a bachelor’s degree.

How much do recent engineering graduates make annually? Recent graduates in engineering typically make about $85,000 or more early in their careers. That is far higher than typical American income of just over $45,000, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Though the profession's median salary seems high, engineering accounts for only 6% of bachelor’s degrees awarded nationwide. This figure represents a relatively small share of all college graduates, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics cited by CNBC.

Top 20 majors with highest salaries Here is a list of top 20 majors that draw the highest salaries for workers ages 22 to 27:

Computer engineering: $90,000 Computer science: $87,000 Chemical engineering: $85,000 Aerospace engineering: $85,000 Industrial engineering: $83,000 Electrical engineering: $82,000 Mechanical engineering: $80,000 Construction services: $75,000 Civil engineering: $75,000 General engineering: $75,000 Miscellaneous engineering: $75,000 Economics: $72,000 Business analytics: $72,000 Finance: $70,000 Mathematics: $70,000 Nursing: $70,000 Mathematics: $70,000 Finance: $70,000 Accounting: $68,000 Physics: $67,000 While some experts warn that artificial intelligence could automate parts of engineering work, the broader outlook for the profession remains strong. AI is increasingly reshaping how certain technical tasks are performed, allowing engineers to work more efficiently.

This trend can already be witnessed in some major companies. For example, on its latest earnings call, Spotify revealed that some of its best engineers have not written a single line of code in months because they are now supervising an internal AI tool called Honk to generate and deploy software automatically.

Similarly, Airbnb described during its most recent earnings call how AI is being deeply integrated into its customer-support systems, with plans to expand the technology globally.

However, rather than eliminating jobs altogether, many experts say AI is more likely to change the nature of the work, shifting engineers toward higher-level problem-solving, oversight, and system design. In fact, employment across several engineering disciplines is still projected to grow over the next decade, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Mid-career engineers draw a big paycheque Engineering majors also pay well as an employee gains more experience in the field. Among graduates aged between 35 to 45, every engineering major reports a median pay of at least $100,000, according to the New York Fed data.