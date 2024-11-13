Villa Vie Residences, a US cruise company, is offering Americans the ultimate escape with a four-year voyage around the globe, timed to coincide with Donald Trump's 2024 presidential term. The "Skip Forward" cruise, which is designed to last the entire length of Trump’s term, provides a unique opportunity for those looking to leave the US and explore the world without worrying about the political climate at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cruise, which will stop at 425 ports in 140 countries, aims to give travelers the chance to experience a global lifestyle while enjoying the comforts of home at sea.

Prices for the multi-year packages start at $40,000 per year, with various options based on the duration of the trip: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 Year: $49,999 per person double / $79,999 single

2 Years: $93,999 per person double / $150,399 single

3 Years: $129,999 per person double / $207,999 single {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4 Years: $159,999 per person double / $255,999 single

The cruise line is no stranger to extended voyages, having launched a 3.5-year journey earlier this year for remote workers. However, the new “Skip Forward" package marks a significant expansion in the company's offerings, aligns with some US citizens' desire to take a long-term break from domestic politics.

The cruise company did not reference the election or former President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the announcement, but the offered packages include: a one-year “Escape from Reality" program, a two-year “Mid-Term Selection," a three-year “Everywhere but Home," and the four-year “Skip Forward" journey, which will continue until the conclusion of Trump’s presidential term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comprehensive amenities and global exploration The cruise promises residents the comforts of home with amenities like a mini-fridge, smart TV, high-speed internet, climate control, and wellness and fitness facilities. The ship also features an onboard hospital and pharmacy, ensuring a high level of comfort and care throughout the journey.

For an additional fee, residents can invite family and friends aboard, at a rate of $129 per day.

The cruise ship’s itinerary includes visits to some of the most iconic destinations in the world, such as the Chilean Fjords, the Panama Canal, and Carnival in Rio. Highlights also include a sail-by of Antarctica and an eight-day journey deep into the Amazon River. "Villa Vie Odyssey will be spending a month in the Caribbean before embarking on a 4-month South American journey featuring 2 Panama Canal transits, 2 World Wonders, the Chilean Fjords, an Antarctic sail-by, Carnival in Rio and an 8-day endeavor deep into the Amazon River," the company said in the release last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A global journey with cultural immersion Villa Vie Odyssey, the cruise ship, could be home to up to 600 residents. The ship began its 15-year tour earlier this year and will visit all seven continents and over 100 tropical islands. It will spend 2-5 days at each port, allowing residents to experience the local culture and environment at a slower, more immersive pace.

"Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port," said Anne Alms, Head of Sales for Villa Vie Residences, as per the statement. “Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

A unique way to circumnavigate the world "A perfect Circumnavigation is different for every resident as we pick up new adventurers along the way in every port" said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}