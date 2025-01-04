Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Want to own Breaking Bad house? You can get the property linked to popular TV series for 34 crore

Want to own Breaking Bad house? You can get the property linked to popular TV series for ₹34 crore

Livemint

The owners of the iconic house from Breaking Bad are looking to sell. Its connection to the show is expected to increase its value, attracting fans and tourists even years after the series concluded.

Breaking Bad House in sale, check its price and other details

There is a latest update related to the popular TV series “Breaking Bad", no the makers are not coming up with a new season of the show featuring Bryan Cranston, but about the house made famous by the show.

The owners of the house, which was featured regularly in “Breaking Bad", want to sell the property. According to news agency AFP, their property's connection with the show would help them fetch a pretty penny.

Centered on mythical methamphetamine cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the series wrapped up more than a decade ago, but its legacy continues to draw looky-loos to the home and other associated filming spots around town.

(More to come)

