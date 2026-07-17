Want Trump's Truth Social posts first? It could cost $100,000 a month: Report

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, has reportedly discussed charging traders and investors as much as $100,000 a month for premium access to the president's posts through a new data service, according to a Financial Times report.

The report said the proposed subscription would offer banks, hedge funds and trading firms significantly faster access to posts published on Truth Social, potentially allowing them to receive market-moving information ahead of users relying on standard notifications.

TMTG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters said it could not independently verify the Financial Times report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.

New 'Truth API' Targets Financial Firms The report comes a day after Trump Media announced the launch of Truth API, a paid and licensed data feed designed for institutional clients.

According to the company, the service is intended to provide banks, trading firms and other financial institutions with "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts.

A company spokesperson said the product would initially deliver posts from the platform's 10 most influential accounts and would reach subscribers significantly faster than standard push notifications available through the Truth Social app.

While the company has not publicly disclosed pricing for the service, the Financial Times reported that discussions included charging customers as much as $100,000 per month for access.

Potential New Revenue Stream The launch of Truth API marks Trump Media's first major move into the data licensing business, creating a potential new source of revenue beyond advertising and its core social media operations.

According to the report, the service is aimed at professional investors and trading firms that monitor public statements by political leaders and other influential figures for information that could affect financial markets.

By offering faster access to such posts, the company is seeking to position Truth Social as a source of real-time market intelligence for institutional clients.

Media Business Faces Competition The data licensing initiative also comes as Trump Media looks to diversify its business.

The company has faced challenges expanding its media operations amid intense competition from much larger social media platforms.

A premium subscription service targeting financial institutions could provide an additional revenue stream while leveraging President Trump's influence on Truth Social.

Neither Trump Media nor the Financial Times report indicated whether the proposed pricing model has been finalised or when the premium service would become available to customers.