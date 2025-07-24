Was Elon Musk right all along? Bombshell report says Trump was privately alerted by Pam Bondi about Epstein file mention

US Attorney General Pam Bondi in May told President Donald Trump that his name was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files while briefing him on the Justice Department’s review of the documents related to the case, a CNN report said citing sources.

The report also mentions that Bondi also informed that other high-profile figures were named in the documents, but investigators did not find evidence of a so-called client list or anything contradicting the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide.

However, the White House refuted the claims saying the meeting was a "routine briefing" covering the Justice Department's findings, and the mention of Trump's name was not the primary focus.

The detalied report by CNN comes after Wall Street Journal first broke the story about Bondi informing Trump that his name appeared in the Epstein-related documents. Earlier, Elon Musk had also made similar claims.

What Musk had claimed? Last month, Musk had claimed that the DOJ told Trump in May he was named in the Epstein files.

Musk also took a jab at the administration by sharing a meme pointing out its conflicting information aboutan “Epstein list.” The Justice Department had said Epstein didn’t have a client list, even though Attorney General Pam Bondi had told Fox News months earlier that she had such a list “on her desk.”

In what context Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files? However, it remains unclear in what context Trump's name appeared in the documents.

The CNN report said, Trump was among several prominent individuals associated with Epstein during the 1990s, when Epstein actively courted celebrities and influential figures to boost his public profile. The new revelations add little new information to what the public already knows about Trump’s connection to Epstein.

To this, White House said, "The White House is not surprised by this - Trump's name was present in the binders that Bondi produced and handed out."

The official added that many of the materials already released by the Justice Department had included mention of Trump's name. "

The White House does not view this as groundbreaking or new or surprising at all," the official said.