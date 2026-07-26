Was Iran targeting Trump? Why did US President switch from Boeing 747-8 to legacy Air Force One? Report reveals….

US President Donald Trump reportedly switched from a Boeing 747-8 recently gifted by Qatar to the older Air Force One before leaving Turkey earlier this month after intelligence agencies received inputs about a "credible threat" from Iranian proxy forces allegedly targeting him.

Advertisement

The security alert emerged during Trump's visit to Ankara for the NATO summit, as per The New York Times. He had arrived in Turkey aboard the Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8, which has yet to be equipped with the advanced defensive systems installed on the primary Air Force One aircraft.

The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, stated the US Secret Service advised Trump to change aircraft before departing Turkey after identifying the threat. Although the intelligence suggested Iranian proxy forces were targeting Trump himself rather than the aircraft, officials reportedly viewed the newer Boeing's relatively limited defensive capabilities as posing a greater security risk.

CBS News later corroborated the report on Friday, saying the US Secret Service approved the aircraft change after intelligence agencies warned of “a credible plot to fire a missile at the plane.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Katy Perry condemns White House use of ‘Firework’ in strike video

Trump had flown to Ankara aboard the Boeing 747-8, valued at approximately USD 400 million, which the United States accepted as a gift from Qatar last year and subsequently modified for presidential use. After the NATO summit, he travelled from Ankara to the United Kingdom on the older Air Force One before returning to the Qatari-donated aircraft for the flight back to the US.

Also Read | Zelenskyy to meet Trump in US next week, to renew efforts for negotiations

The incident has reignited questions over the security capabilities of the newly acquired aircraft. According to CBS News, citing people familiar with the matter, the legacy Air Force One is equipped with sophisticated defensive systems, including laser technology designed to disable incoming missiles, as well as countermeasures that can divert or confuse hostile projectiles.

It is not known which defensive systems have been installed on the Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8.

Advertisement

'For old time's sake,' says Trump on why he chose to fly older Air Force One Earlier this month, Trump did not attribute his decision to switch aircraft to security concerns, telling reporters he chose to fly on the older Air Force One "for old time's sake". He added that although the newer aircraft already "has a lot of capability", it would be "maxed out" over the next month as further technical enhancements were completed.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly spoken about alleged Iranian threats against his life. He has previously said he instructed the US military to destroy Iran "at levels they've never seen before" if Tehran carried out what he described as longstanding assassination plots targeting him.

The revelations come as the Trump administration weighs additional military options against Tehran after the collapse of a recent ceasefire.

Advertisement

“We are talking to them. I think they're being serious. I think ... they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there. We'll see what happens,” Trump said at the White House on Friday.

"We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X