Was Kid Rock helicopter probe behind US Army chief Randy George’s ouster? What report says

Then-US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George was advised by another senior general to halt an investigation into an unauthorized helicopter flyby over musician Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate, days before George was abruptly removed from his post, according to The Washington Post.

The Washington Post citing three people familiar with the matter believed Gen. Randy George should follow standard procedures and determine whether the March 28 flight had violated safety regulations. The sources spoke anonymously to discuss the episode.

General allegedly told Hegseth opposed probe According to the news outlet, General Chris LaNeve, then the Army’s No. 2 officer, told George that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not want the investigation to continue.

Two people familiar with the matter as per the report said George later spoke to colleagues about his conversation with LaNeve and appeared troubled by it. They said George told them LaNeve had suggested that the review should be abandoned.

George, who has since retired, declined to comment through a spokesman, the Post reported.

Hegseth did not directly address the reported conversation between the generals in a statement provided. The Post said. Instead, he strongly defended LaNeve, describing him as the kind of leader the Army needs.

“He is a back-to-basics, no politics, no-nonsense General — exactly what President Trump expects,” Hegseth said, according to the Post.

Kid Rock helicopter flyby triggered Army probe The episode began on March 28, when two AH-64 Apache helicopters flying near Nashville passed at low altitude over Kid Rock's estate in Tennessee.

Three days later, Army officials with the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell grounded the pilots and announced an administrative investigation, according to the Post.

Video of the helicopters was shared on social media by Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie. The musician is a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Kid Rock also used the post to criticize California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and frequent Trump critic.

The Army said at the time that it was also reviewing the flight path of a helicopter that flew over a nearby “No Kings” protest against Trump in Clarksville, Tennessee, the Post reported.

George's removal raised questions Hegseth removed George as Army chief of staff without publicly providing a reason.

George had been expected to remain in the position until fall 2027, completing what would normally have been a four-year term.

LaNeve has served as acting Army chief of staff since George's removal nearly five months ago. However, the Trump administration has not formally nominated him for the permanent position.

Three people familiar with views on Capitol Hill told the Post that concerns over LaNeve's support within the Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee could be a factor.

Hegseth defends LaNeve Hegseth has overseen the removal of more than two dozen senior military officers since taking charge of the Pentagon in January 2025.

Many of the dismissals have occurred without publicly stated causes. Hegseth has broadly argued that senior military leadership needs to be more aligned with President Trump and less tied to what he views as outdated approaches.