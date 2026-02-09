Was Patriots' Stefon Diggs arrested before Super Bowl clash with Seahawks? What is the truth behind viral post claims

New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs is in the limelight since a post went viral claiming that the 32-year-old National Football League (NFL) athlete was arrested before Super Bowl clash with Seattle Seahawks. Hours before the neck-and-neck encounter with Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, a viral post raised concerns among Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs' fans.

A post on X claiming that Stefon Diggs was arrested stated, "Patriots WR Stefon Diggs was arrested early this morning for aggravated assault on a robot outside of a hotel in Santa Clara. He is still expected to play tonight in SBLX."

What is the truth behind Stefon Diggs arrest? However, the post was clearly a parody from a satirical X account. In less than twenty-four hours, the post has already amassed over 982,700 views.

Almost two months ago, Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. These criminal charges stemmed from an alleged disagreement with his chef about money. It is alleged that the NFL athlete assaulted a former personal chef on 2 December 2025 at his home in Dedham, Massachusetts during a payment dispute.

The chef accused Diggs of choke her using the crook of his elbow, according to TMZ report. She also claimed that Diggs slapped her and threw her onto a bed during an altercation about unpaid wages. She reported the incident to police 14 days later, on 16 December. Two weeks later, the felony charges against Diggs were formally filed.

Although Diggs and his legal team categorically deny the allegations, the case is ongoing. The case was initially scheduled for January, but Diggs successfully secured a delay in his arraignment which allowed him to participate in the Super Bowl game without immediate court proceedings. The case has been listed for 13 February.

The NFL has not reviewed the situation yet and is expected to impose disciplinary action on Diggs as a result of the charges.

How many children does Stefon Diggs have? NFL player Stefon Diggs is reportedly a father of three children with different mothers. Diggs welcomed his first child in 2016 when hip-hop artist Tyler-Marie gave birth to a baby girl, who was named Nova. His second daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, with model Aileen Lopera was born in April 2025, People reported. In November 2025, he welcomed a son with Grammy-winning artist Cardi B.

"I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve," Cardi B wrote in an Instagram after giving birth to her son.