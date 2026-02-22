Was US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago when Secret Service shot and killed an intruder at his resort?

While the US president Donald Trump reportedly likes to spend his weekends at the Mar-a-Lago resort, an annual dinner kept him away in Washington, as Secret Service agents shot and killed a person trying to enter the POTUS' Florida resort on Sunday.

As per officials of White House, Trump remained at the executive mansion from Saturday, attending a series of internal strategy meetings. He later delivered the daily briefing and took part in the dinner event.

The annual White House dinner brings together leaders from both parties for a low-key evening of interaction and socialising with the president, reported AP.

What happened at Mar-a-Lago? Secret Service, on Sunday, shot and killed a person attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago. The man entered the secure perimeter at the US President's resort with “what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can,” the Secret Service said in its statement.

The federal law enforcement agency said the incident occurred on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. (local time).

View full Image (FILES) A mobile Police tower can be seen on the grounds of US President-Elect Donald Trump�s South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida on December 20, 2024. The US Secret Service said on February 22, 2026, its agents had shot and killed an armed man who illegally entered the premises of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump was not there at the time of the incident. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) ( AFP )

Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confronted the man. Shots were fired at the individual, the Secret Service said, and the individual was pronounced deceased.

When did Trump last visit Mar-a-Lago? Donald Trump last visited his Florida estate during the weekend of February 7-8.

While there were speculations about Trump's return to Palm Beach this weekend, the White House’s official schedule released on Friday evening showed he would remain in Washington, DC—marking nearly two full weeks since his last trip to the Florida resort.

The White House dinner Ahead of this week's gathering of the National Governors Association, Trump ridiculed the bipartisan group's leadership, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland. He refused to invite Moore, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, to a working event at the White House on Friday - only to relent at the last minute.

Dozens of Democrats had threatened to boycott Saturday's dinner if members of their party were blocked from Friday's meeting. But even after Moore's attendance, some said they still wouldn't show up.

"President Trump has made this whole thing a farce," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

When the dinner finally rolled around, no Democrats were spotted in the room.