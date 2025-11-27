Washington DC shooting: Suspect in custody, 2 National Guards critical; Trump says ‘animal will pay a price'

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that injured two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday (November 26), Washington D.C.. Authorities secured the area and launched an immediate response.

The shooting took place near Farragut Square, a popular lunch spot just a few blocks from the White House. The park is surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, and two metro stations. Police and emergency vehicles responded swiftly, and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

According to law enforcement officials speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity, both National Guard members were critically wounded and transported to separate hospitals. The current conditions of the soldiers have not been released.

Trump’s statement President Donald Trump reacted strongly to a shooting incident involving two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday, posting a statement on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump described the assailant as “the animal that shot the two National Guardsmen” and confirmed that both soldiers were critically wounded and hospitalized in separate facilities. He also noted that the suspect was “severely wounded” and vowed accountability: "…regardless, [the suspect] will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

Support for National Guard Trump emphasized his support for the National Guard and law enforcement personnel, praising them as “truly Great People” who serve and protect the nation.

Homeland Security Kristi Noem's statement Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also addressed the incident on X: "Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC."

FBI involvement The FBI is assisting with the investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able."

Emergency response and scene updates Emergency vehicles were observed responding to the scene, with at least one helicopter landing on the National Mall. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were addressing an incident near the White House, but declined to specify whether National Guard members were involved.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they were responding to a shooting but provided no further details. A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation; the mayor was in the city at the time.

White House monitors incident White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed."

Heightened security in the capital National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington since August, following an emergency order issued by President Trump to address crime in the city. As of Wednesday, about 2,200 National Guard members from multiple states were in the city, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama.

