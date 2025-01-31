Washington DC crash: 10 things to know about the US Army black hawk helicopter

A tragic mid-air collision between a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and an American Eagle flight 5342 over Washington's Potomac River has left 67 people dead, including three crew members aboard the helicopter and 64 passengers on the jet. The helicopter, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was on a training mission for continuity of government planning when the crash occurred. While both aircraft were on standard flight paths, investigations suggest that the Black Hawk may have been flying at an altitude higher than the prescribed 200 feet, possibly contributing to the devastating accident.

Here are 10 key things to know about the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the incident, its capabilities, and the mission it was conducting at the time of the crash.

1. Model and Manufacturer The helicopter involved in the tragic crash was a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, manufactured by Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin. It is one of the most widely used military helicopters worldwide, with approximately 5,000 Black Hawks in service.

2. Long operational history The Black Hawk was first introduced in 1979 and has since been involved in several major US military operations, including the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. It is also known for its role in the movie Black Hawk Down.

3. Military variants The Black Hawk comes in various models used by the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, and can be adapted for roles such as intelligence gathering, troop transport, and casualty evacuation.

4. Crew and experience The helicopter involved in the crash had three Army crew members on board, including two pilots with significant experience—one with 1,000 flying hours and the other with 500 hours. The third crew member was a crew chief, typically stationed in the back of the aircraft.

5. Base and operation The helicopter was based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and was conducting a training mission over Washington, D.C. The mission was part of continuity of government planning, preparing for scenarios involving major national crises.

6. Route and altitude The Black Hawk was operating on a known flight route near the Potomac River, often used for military helicopter flights over Washington, D.C. The maximum allowed altitude for these flights is capped at 200 feet (61 meters) for safety reasons. President Donald Trump later disclosed that the helicopter was flying above this altitude.

7. Training flight purpose The crew was on a training flight aimed at familiarizing them with the route for possible real-world events requiring the evacuation of key US officials in the event of an emergency or attack on Washington, D.C.

8. Familiarity with the route Both pilots were familiar with the flight path, including conducting similar flights at night. The route frequently passes over the busy Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, an area with congested air traffic.

9. Safety and investigation The Army and aviation officials confirmed that the crew was experienced and the flight conditions were clear. However, the crash is still under investigation, with authorities looking into the role of altitude in the collision with a regional American Airlines jet.

