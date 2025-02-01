Washington DC midair collision: US Army refuses to identify female black hawk pilot killed in crash

  • The US Army has chosen not to disclose the name of the female pilot who tragically died in a midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, at the request of her family. The Army has publicly identifiedtwo other soldiers who died in the crash.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated1 Feb 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Members of the Alexandria Fire Department look for debris near the crash site of an American Airlines plane along the shoreline of the Potomac River on January 31, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

The US Army has chosen not to disclose the name of the female pilot who was killed in a tragic midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday (January 29).

The US Army has opted not to reveal the name of the female pilot who tragically lost her life in a midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday (January 29). The decision comes at the request of her family, while the identities of two other soldiers on board the helicopter have been released. “At the request of the family, the name of the third Soldier will not be released at this time,” the Army Public Affairs wrote on their website.

Advertisement

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates

Two other soldiers identified

The Army on Friday (January 31), publicly identified Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, as the other two service members who were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed into the Potomac River. Their deaths were confirmed, though the bodies of Eaves and the female pilot remain unrecovered.

Deadliest US air crash

American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a US Army helicopter near Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River and killing all 67 aboard. This marks the deadliest US air disaster in more than twenty years.

Advertisement

Victims included figure skaters, students

Among the victims were members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from a development camp after the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. Notable victims included teenage figure skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers, and renowned Russian-born coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were the 1994 world champions in pairs skating. Other victims included the daughter of Indian immigrants, two Chinese nationals, and others who were aboard the ill-fated flight.

Advertisement

Investigation into flight altitude underway

The Army has launched an investigation into whether the Black Hawk helicopter was flying at an appropriate altitude before the fatal collision. Military officials are reviewing air traffic data and operational protocols to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Also Read | Why Arab states hate Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians

Black Boxes recovered and under review

Investigators have retrieved the black box from the Army helicopter, as well as the cockpit voice and flight data recorders from the Bombardier jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary. The helicopter’s black box is now at NTSB headquarters, appearing undamaged. Analysts are currently reviewing data from both aircraft to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Advertisement
Also Read | Washington DC plane crash: What we know about the 67 victims so far

Recovery efforts continue

Search and recovery teams have retrieved more than 40 bodies from the crash site. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the remaining victims while assessing debris from both aircraft to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Also Read | DC plane collision: 14-year-old skater’s dream of Team USA cut short
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsWashington DC midair collision: US Army refuses to identify female black hawk pilot killed in crash
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 01:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget