Multiple bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River in Washington after the collision between a passenger jet and military helicopter. The midair collision occurred as the passenger jet was approaching to land at Reagan. Radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk showed the helicopter crew knew the plane was in the vicinity.

Passengers on the jet included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members who were returning from a development camp held after the national U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. A statement by US Figure Skating confirmed that “several members of the skating community” were on the flight.

Over 30 bodies recovered According to details shared by an NBC affiliate, more than 30 bodies have been recovered from the freezing cold Potomac River after the plane crash. American Airlines has confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board its jet. Meanwhile US officials said that the helicopter had been on a training flight with three soldiers.

Hundreds of rescuers search for survivors Around 300 responders are currently searching the frigid waters of the Potomac River for possible survivors. Visuals shared online showed boats around a partly submerged wing and what appeared to be the mangled wreckage of the plane’s fuselage. Meanwhile helicopters flew overhead with powerful search lights scanning the murky waters and emergency vehicles lit up the banks of the Potomac in a long line of blinking red lights.

Former champion Russian skaters on board The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov had been on board. They had won the pairs title at the 1994 world championships and competed twice at the Winter Olympics. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that other Russian nationals had also been on board the American Airlines plane.

Shishkova and Naumov are listed as professional pairs coaches on the website of the Skating Club of Boston. Their son is a competitive figure skater for the US who may have also been on board the plane.

President Donald Trump raises questions Trump has questioned the actions of the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers on what he described as a ‘clear night’. A post on his Truth Social platform also raised a series of questions about the moments before the accident and deemed it a potentially ‘preventable’ incident.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing. Why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he wrote.

Pentagon launches investigation The US Department of Defense and the Army have initiated an investigation into the collision. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the inquiry had begun immediately and dubbed it an “absolutely tragic” turn of events.

Flights grounded, airport shut The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National and the airport was not due to reopen until 11:00 am (1600 GMT) Thursday.