Washington DC Plane Crash: An American Airlines flight collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, late Wednesday (local US time) while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This crash is reminiscent of a disaster that occurred 43 years ago when a commercial flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the FAA, on January 13, 1982, Air Florida Flight 90, a Boeing Model 737-200 series airplane, crashed shortly after takeoff from Washington National Airport, Washington, DC.

CNN reported that Air Florida Flight 90, departing Washington National Airport for Fort Lauderdale, struck the 14th Street Bridge before crashing into the then-ice-capped Potomac River shortly after takeoff.

All 70 passengers and four crew on board died in the incident, along with four people in vehicles on the bridge.

The National Transportation Safety Board's probe at the time determined that multiple failures caused the accident, including the crew’s failure to remove excessive ice and snow from the plane's wings and engine during ground operation.

The investigation also held the captain accountable for failing to reject takeoff despite being aware of the unfavourable conditions.

What happened on Wednesday? Late Wednesday (local US time), an American Airlines flight with 64 onboard collided with an Army helicopter, Sikorsky H-60 (Black Hawk), while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington DC.

The helicopter, which was on a training flight, collided with the passenger jet. After the collision, the regional jet en route from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into Washington's Potomac River, officials told news agency AFP on Wednesday.

The FAA and American Airlines confirmed the news about the crash. Major emergency response and grounding of all flights have been initiated at the airport.

How many passengers were involved? There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Airlines aircraft. Meanwhile, the US Army said three soldiers were onboard the military helicopter.

Media reports suggest 18 bodies have been found, but there has been no confirmation on casualty so far by the authorities.