The chief executive of American Airlines expressed “deep sorrow” after one of its aircraft crashed following a collision with a military helicopter over the US capital late Wednesday.

“I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events,” said CEO Robert Isom in a video statement, adding: “This is a difficult day for all of us.”

“We're cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.

Police reported that multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Dozens of police, ambulance, and rescue units, some equipped with boats, were positioned along the river and rushed to various spots along the airport tarmac. Live TV footage showed several boats in the water, with flashing blue and red lights.

The airport announced late Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded to the aircraft incident.

US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had been "fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport."

“May God bless their souls,” he added. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stepped down on Jan. 20 and the Trump administration has not named a replacement - or even disclosed who is running the agency on an interim basis.

The last deadly major crash involving a commercial airliner in the U.S. was in 2009, when all 49 people aboard a Colgan Air flight died when the plane crashed in New York state. One person also died on the ground.

Airports Authority CEO Potter confirmed that the airport would remain closed until at least 11 a.m. on Thursday.