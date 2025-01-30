A man, whose wife was reportedly on the American Airlines plane that crashed near a Washington DC airport late Wednesday (local time), said he is just praying that "Someone is pulling her out of the river right now as we speak, that's all."

The man was waiting at the airport. He told local news WUSA9 that his wife was on board the crashed American Airlines plane. He said she texted him shortly before the crash.

Also Read | American Airlines Plane Crash LIVE: Black Hawk had 3 US Army soldiers onboard

"I'm just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now,” the man was heard saying in a video clip circulating on social media. "She texted me that they are landing in 20 minutes," he said.

The man said his messages did not get delivered to his wife and that's when he released 'something might be up'.

Also Read | Plane crashes in remote part of South Sudan, 18 killed

Washington DC Plane Crash: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday, "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time."

The PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It had departed from Wichita, Kansas. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft. The US Army chopper had three soldiers, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, American Airlines CEO Robert said the flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700.

"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts," the CEO said.

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed on this terrible accident" and, referring to the passengers, added, “May God Bless their souls.”