The US Army has officially identified Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach as one of the soldiers involved in the tragic Black Hawk helicopter crash that collided with an American Airlines flight earlier this week, claiming the lives of 67 people. Her name was released following a request from her family, after initially being withheld to respect their wishes.

Capt. Rebecca Lobach: A life of service Capt. Lobach, a native of Durham, North Carolina, was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She had served in the US Army since July 2019.

In a statement, her family mourned her loss, calling her a "bright star" in their lives, as per The New York Post report.

“Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle … Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her,” her family was reported as saying.

A decorated soldier Lobach was a highly decorated soldier, earning accolades including the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. She graduated in the top 20% of ROTC cadets nationwide and also served as a White House social aide during the Biden administration, the news report mentioned as saying by the soldier's family.

Tragic collision with American Airlines flight The Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a routine training mission after taking off from Fort Belvoir when it collided with an American Airlines jet, resulting in the worst airplane disaster in decades in Washington D,C. The collision claimed the lives of all 67 people on board the plane, which included members of the global ice skating community, a mother with two young children, and a Brooklyn native.

Identifications of other two soldiers In addition to Capt. Lobach, the two other soldiers aboard the Black Hawk were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia.