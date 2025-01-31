Washington DC plane crashes: Donald Trump jokes about accident site visit, ‘Want me to go swimming?’

Washington DC plane crash: After Wednesday's deadly plane crash in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump joked about the plans to visit the accident site. When a reporter asked the newly appointed 47th US President if he would visit the site where a passenger plane collided with a military helicopter, Trump gave a snide remark, suggesting that the site was just water.

“I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” Donald Trump responded during a White House press briefing on Thursday. The latest tragic mishap marks the deadliest US air disaster in two decades.

The collision of an American Airlines jet with a Black Hawk helicopter occurred mid-air on Wednesday near Reagan Washington National Airport, over the Potomac River in Washington DC. As many as 60 passengers were onboard the passenger plane, apart from 4 crew members, while three military personnel were in the chopper when the crash happened.

Donald Trump confirmed he would meet victims' families but not first responders. “But I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt — with their family members, obviously, but I’ll be meeting with some of the families,” Donald Trump added.

Washington DC plane crash: Diversity hiring These remarks came hours after the US president held diversity hiring responsible for the crash at a press briefing on Thursday. He alleged that diversity hiring under previous Obama and Biden administrations at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was linked to the mishap.

A day after the deadly crash, Donald Trump approved two executive orders. One of the orders was about immediate assessment of aviation safety while the other was related to the appointment of a new FAA deputy administrator.

While investigations continued, two black boxes from the American Airlines plane were found, in addition to a flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. Although Donald Trump provided no specifics or evidence, nor any of the investigative findings have been released but a preliminary report is likely within 30 days.

The plane erupted into a fireball after the helicopter hit the aircraft mid-air, after which both plummeted into the Potomac River. According to officials, there are expected to be no survivors. Around 40 bodies were recovered from the freezing waters of the river as of Thursday evening (local time).