Israeli diplomats' murders: ‘Death penalty eligible case’, says US Attorney; Donald Trump ‘outraged’ | 10 updates

Elias Rodriguez, the suspect accused of fatally shooting two Israeli embassy employees outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., was charged with murder on Thursday, amid rising global tensions over anti-Semitism.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. The White House has expressed its strongest condemnation of the killing of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C. During a press briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli embassy staff here in Washington, D.C., last night.

2. Leavitt underscored, “The evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from our society. I spoke to the attorney general this morning. The Department of Justice will be prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law. Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump. Everyone here at the White House is praying for the victims' friends and families during this unimaginable time.”

3. According to charging documents, after the shooting, the suspect went inside the museum and stated that he “did it”. He was no longer armed by the time he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit, AFP reported.

4. “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,” he spontaneously said. Investigators said they were still working to corroborate the authenticity of writings purported to be authored by Rodriguez. The FBI is also contacting associates, family members and co-workers, AFP reported.

5. Meanwhile, the interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who was newly appointed by Trump as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, said at a news briefing that the complaint against Rodriguez constitutes a "death penalty-eligible case." As reported by Reuters, Pirro said, “We are going to continue to investigate this as a hate crime and as a crime of terrorism.”

6. In his remarks delivered via a video message shared on X, the Israeli PM said, “Last night in Washington, something horrific happened. A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young, beautiful couple - Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were planning to start a new and happy life together. Well, that tragically did not happen. Yaron and Sarah weren't the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone - he wanted to kill Jews.”

7. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has condemned the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice. Jaishankar stated that his thoughts and prayers are with Israeli diplomats' families and colleagues.

8. "Condemn in the strongest term the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington DC. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on X.

9. The Israeli Embassy in India lowered their national flag to remember Israeli diplomats. Taking to X, the Israeli Embassy in India stated, “In profound sorrow, we lower the flag today to remember Yaron and Sarah, victims of a brutal terrorist act in Washington D.C. May their memory be a blessing.”

The Israeli Embassy in India lowered their national flag to remember Israeli diplomats. (Photo: Israel in India/X)