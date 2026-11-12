Washington DC shooting: Five people shot near White House, 1 killed; police hunt suspect

At least five people were shot in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood early Thursday, with one victim dying after being shot inside a gym, the Associated Press reported, citing police and eyewitness accounts.

The shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response in the neighbourhood, located about a mile north of the White House. A suspect was barricaded in the vicinity of the initial shooting, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

Advertisement

SWAT teams responded to a high floor of a nearby apartment building as authorities moved to secure the area, the news outlet stated.

Police urged residents and visitors to avoid the 1500 block of 15th Street, where several locations, including a VIDA Fitness centre, St. Luke's Episcopal Church and residential buildings, were cordoned off. Schools in the vicinity were also placed under lockdown, AP reported.

Witness describes fatal shooting inside Washington DC gym James Spellman, who was at the gym shortly after 8 am, said around 50 people were inside when he heard gunshots.

"Within seconds, there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out," the news outlet quoted Spellman as saying.

He said another gym member rushed to help the victim, who had been shot in the neck and died almost immediately.

Advertisement

Spellman and other gym members subsequently fled the premises. He said he heard approximately two shots inside the gym, followed by five or six gunshots outside in the surrounding area.

Another witness, Ryan Dubicki, said he was inside his nearby apartment around 8 am when he heard approximately five loud bangs.

Initially mistaking the sounds for construction work, Dubicki said he looked outside shortly afterwards and saw police officers throughout the neighbourhood.

His apartment building's management subsequently issued a notice warning residents about a possible active shooter.

Also Read | White House briefly locked down with Trump inside after two security incidents

FBI, ATF join investigation as police cordon off area The shooting prompted a large-scale police response, with several streets around Logan Circle blocked off.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it had dispatched agents to assist authorities at the scene.

Advertisement

The FBI's Washington field office was also helping local police with the investigation, AP reported.

Police continued their operation around the initial shooting location as SWAT teams responded to the reported barricaded suspect.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the circumstances surrounding Thursday's shootings, including the identities and conditions of all the victims.