Washington DC Shooting: Kristi Noem says suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal radicalized in US, family under scrutiny

US authorities say Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was radicalized while living in US before fatally shooting a National Guard member and wounding another in Washington, DC. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said suspect’s radicalization involved connections in his home community.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated30 Nov 2025, 10:39 PM IST
This undated image obtained on November 28, 2025, courtesy of the US Attorney's Office, shows Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who is the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC. (Photo by Handout / US Attorney's Office / AFP)
US authorities believe the man suspected of fatally shooting a National Guard member and wounding another in Washington, DC, was radicalized while living in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Kristi Noem, speaking to NBC, said investigators are still gathering information on the suspect’s motive. “But I will say we believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” she said.

“We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members. So far we’ve had some participation.”

Suspect identified as Afghan national

Federal authorities have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before arriving in the US in 2021. He was subdued and taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which occurred a few blocks from the White House.

Political fallout and immigration debate

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration officials criticized the Biden administration for letting Lakanwal into the country. They have pushed for stricter immigration measures, including halting reviews of Afghan immigration cases and ordering a review of those already in the US.

Cross-country attack and investigation

Authorities say Lakanwal drove from Washington state, where he lived with his wife and children, to the nation’s capital. Searches have also been conducted in California. The DC shooting incident is being treated as a terror case, though the motive has not been publicly confirmed.

Victims of the attack

Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot. US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died Thursday from her injuries. US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized.

Charges and potential death penalty

The suspect faces first-degree murder charges.

Lakanwal was granted asylum after Trump returned to the White House in January, according to AfghanEvac, a nonprofit organization.

Following the shooting, all asylum decisions are paused to ensure maximum vetting.

Trump steps up anti-immigration rhetoric

Trump said he would permanently pause migration from “all Third World Countries,” terminate what he called “illegal admissions” under Biden, and end federal benefits for non-citizens. He also promised to deport foreign nationals deemed security risks.

