Washington DC Shooting: Kristi Noem says suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal radicalized in US, family under scrutiny

US authorities believe the man suspected of fatally shooting a National Guard member and wounding another in Washington, DC, was radicalized while living in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Kristi Noem, speaking to NBC, said investigators are still gathering information on the suspect’s motive. “But I will say we believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” she said.

“We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members. So far we’ve had some participation.”

Political fallout and immigration debate President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration officials criticized the Biden administration for letting Lakanwal into the country. They have pushed for stricter immigration measures, including halting reviews of Afghan immigration cases and ordering a review of those already in the US.

Cross-country attack and investigation Authorities say Lakanwal drove from Washington state, where he lived with his wife and children, to the nation’s capital. Searches have also been conducted in California. The DC shooting incident is being treated as a terror case, though the motive has not been publicly confirmed.

Victims of the attack Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot. US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died Thursday from her injuries. US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized.

Charges and potential death penalty The suspect faces first-degree murder charges.

Lakanwal was granted asylum after Trump returned to the White House in January, according to AfghanEvac, a nonprofit organization.

Following the shooting, all asylum decisions are paused to ensure maximum vetting.