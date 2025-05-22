Washington DC shooting LIVE: Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside Capital Jewish Museum – 10 key developments

Tragic Washington DC Shooting LIVE: Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, sparking widespread condemnation and a swift response from law enforcement agencies.
The Washington DC Shooting has intensified concerns about rising anti-Semitic violence in the United States and its broader geopolitical ramifications.
Below are the ten key developments related to this tragic event:
