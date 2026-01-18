Washington DC to Maine – Major US cities brace for heavy snow this weekend

Major US cities, from Washington DC in the north right up into Maine in the west, are bracing for a heavy snowfall of up to 4 inches over this weekend.

The northeastern cities, which have been experiencing a serious snow deficit for years, are also likely to get light snow this weekend as the weather system moves towards the southeast.

According to the New York Post (NYP), citing FOX Forecast Center, these areas are likely to receive 2-4 inches of snow, with a possibility of higher amounts locally.

Major US cities, from Washington DC in the north right up into Maine in the west, are bracing for a heavy snowfall of up to 4 inches over this weekend.

The northeastern cities, which have been experiencing a serious snow deficit for years, are also likely to get light snow this weekend as the weather system moves towards the southeast.

According to the New York Post (NYP), citing FOX Forecast Center, these areas are likely to receive 2-4 inches of snow, with a possibility of higher amounts locally.

Most of the snowfall is expected in areas located west of Interstate 95 (I-95), a major American highway, which runs along the US East Coast through cities like Washington, New York and Boston.

As the day goes on, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-to-upper 30s on the Fahrenheit scale — roughly 2°C to 4°C. At these temperatures, snow does not last long and often turns into rain.

Therefore, in coastal and eastern regions, snow is likely to change into rain, and if any snow falls, it is unlikely to settle or remain for long, especially later in the day.

Also Read | Snow in Hawaii! Maunakea and Mauna Loa covered in white due to Kona Low

By Sunday, the NYP report said, the low-pressure area, forecast to drop snow across Georgia and the Southeast into Sunday, will likely shift into the Northeast, bringing snow chances from the Mid-Atlantic into New England.

Major Northeast cities like Philadelphia, Boston and New York could receive a few inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the area of low pressure is moving closer to the East Coast than originally forecast, which could mean heavier snow in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania up through Maine.

However, the weather agency said, it is too soon to tell exactly how much snow is expected for these areas.

It also predicted that the system will move a bit slower than the forecast, resulting in snow to begin during the morning hours from Virginia up through the Tri-State area. From there, the snow will spread into Rhode Island and Massachusetts by the afternoon.

By Monday morning, the snow is expected to wrap up as the system moves off into the Canadian Maritimes, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Also Read | UK under amber warning as Storm Goretti brings strong winds and heavy snow

5-year-long snow deficit The snow offers a chance for some of the major cities of the region to climb more out of their 5-year-long snow deficit, the NYP report said.