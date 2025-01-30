Washington plane crash: Heartbreaking final chat between pilot and controller goes viral, ‘I need to land immediately’

Washington Plane crash: A passenger jet with 60 people onboard collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in United states on Wednesday. Several casualties have been feared in the accident and the rescue operation is underway.

US President Donald Trump has expressed grief over the accident and said that he is closely monitoring the rescue operation. An audio of the final conversation between American Airline pilot and air traffic controller before plane crash has gone viral online.

Advertisement

Final conversation between pilot and controller | Video

Advertisement

As the commercial jet was approaching runway for landing, the air traffic controllers asked jet if could land on the shorter Runway 33 at Reagan National and the pilots said they were able, reported AFP.

Controllers then cleared the plane to land on Runway 33. Flight tracking sites showed the plane adjust its approach to the new runway.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight.

Advertisement

The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.” Seconds after that, the two aircraft collided.