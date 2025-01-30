American Airlines Plane Crash LIVE: An American Airlines flight with 64 aboard collided with an Army helicopter, Black Hawk, while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday.
Several fatalities are confirmed and rescue operations are underway to pull out survivors from water, reported CNN citing sources. However, no official confirmation on the casualties have been made.
US President Donald Trump statement on plane crash
US President Donald Trump expressed grief over the matter and said, “I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by first responders."
Later, Donald Trump said that the plane crash could have been prevented. "Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: “NOT GOOD!!!"
The US Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in Wednesday's crash near Washington was on a 'training flight.
The confirmation by a public affairs official was posted on X by new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who himself described the accident as "absolutely tragic" and said search and rescue efforts were "still ongoing."
All the landings and takeoffs were halted immediately after the accident. The emergency personnel responded to the aircraft incident immediately.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.
American Airlines said on social media that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident."
Dozens of police, ambulance, and rescue units, some ferrying boats, alongside other officials have been involved in the rescue operations.
Rescue operation is underway and four people had been pulled alive from the Potomac River, reported NBC
In an official White House statement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed grief over the 'terrible accident' at Reagan National Airport. In his statement, Donald Trump also said that he is monitoring the situation.
Reacting to the plane crash incident in the Washington, Federal Aviation Administration has said that it will investigate the matter.
American Airlines has released a statement on the accident at DCA.
“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft. Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts," read a statement by American Airlines.
