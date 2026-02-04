Washington Post layoffs: Who has been affected and what did Executive Editor Matt Murray say? Here's what we know

The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced layoffs, cutting roughly one-third of its staff in what executives described as a “painful” but necessary restructuring as the newspaper grapples with financial losses and a rapidly changing media landscape.

The cuts, announced on Wednesday (February 4), mark one of the most significant shake-ups in the paper’s 145-year history.

One-third of staff to be cut Executive Editor Matt Murray informed about the layoffs across the newsroom and other departments to employees during a Zoom call. Staff were told to expect emails with one of two subject lines — confirming whether their roles had been eliminated or retained. And, a Post spokesperson confirmed that about one-third of the Post’s workforce will be laid off.

Until now, the newsroom alone was estimated to employ around 800 journalists.

Departments hit hardest Several major sections are being eliminated or sharply scaled back:

Sports department: To be closed “in its current form”

Books department: Being shut down entirely

International coverage: Fewer journalists stationed overseas

Graphics team: Reduced from 25 staffers to just nine

Metro and editing desks: To be restructured

Post Reports podcast: Suspended

The layoffs come just days after the Post scaled back coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Journalists affected Several prominent journalists confirmed they were laid off, including:

Caroline O’Donovan, Amazon beat reporter

Claire Parker, Cairo bureau chief

The entire Middle East reporting and editing team, according to Parker

“Hard to understand the logic,” Parker wrote on X, confirming the elimination of the region’s coverage.

What Matt Murray said Murray acknowledged that restructuring was aimed at ensuring the Post’s long-term survival.

“This will help to secure our future and provide us stability moving forward,” he said in a note to employees.

He pointed to deep shifts in the media economy, including AI-generated content and individuals producing impact “at low cost.”

“The company’s structure is too rooted in a different era, when we were a dominant, local print product,” Murray said.

“And even as we produce much excellent work, we too often wrote from one perspective, for one slice of the audience.”

Politics and government coverage, he added, will remain the paper’s largest and most central desk.

Union backlash The Washington Post Guild, which represents many newsroom employees, sharply criticised the layoffs.

“These layoffs are not inevitable,” the union said in a statement.

“A newsroom cannot be hollowed out without consequences for its credibility, its reach and its future.”

The union called on supporters to rally outside the Post’s Washington headquarters and questioned Bezos’ commitment to the paper.

“If Jeff Bezos is no longer willing to invest in the mission that has defined this paper for generations, then The Post deserves a steward that will,” the statement said.

Political pressure and subscriber backlash The layoffs come amid broader turmoil for US media outlets and heightened political pressure, particularly from President Donald Trump, who has frequently attacked the press.

The Post also faced backlash late last year after choosing not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 US presidential election, prompting more than 200,000 digital subscription cancellations.